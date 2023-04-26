National

Posters of Congress MP pasted on Kerala's VB train, RPF registers case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress workers pasted posters of Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan on Vande Bharat train when it reached Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday. Posters praising Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan were pasted by Congress workers on the windows of a wagon of Vande Bharat Express when the train reached Shoranur junction in Palakkad, the police.

According to the police, the posters praised the MP's role in ensuring a stop of Vande Bharat at Shoranur junction.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express which is running from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod.

A huge crowd of party workers accompanied by MP VK Sreekandan welcomed the train when it reached Palakkad's Shoranur junction. Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and an investigation is underway, the police added.

