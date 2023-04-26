Poonch attack: Man held for sheltering ultras
POONCH/JAMMU: In a significant development in the Poonch ambush probe, a man detained by security forces has told them he “sheltered” the terrorists for two months and provided them support for the April 20 attack, sources claimed on Wednesday, as the operation to track down the ultras entered day six.
Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and took stock of the ongoing operation.
Five Army personnel were killed, and another was seriously injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch last Thursday. A massive search and cordon operation was launched, which has now spread to 12 areas across the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.
So far 60 people have been detained, with sources claiming one of them identified as Nasir allegedly told the investigators that he sheltered the terrorists at his house for more than two months and provided them logistic and material support.
