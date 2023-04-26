ASG flags view by states on chance-based egames

NEW DELHI: Putting money on uncertain events amounts to wagering and the government's new rules bar online real money games that declare winners based on prediction of the unknown outcome, according to Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman.

Amid attempts by certain industry players to masquerade wagering as a game of skills in the wake of the new rules issued under the Information Technology (IT) Act, the government's senior law officer said that some states are making a mistake in trying to distinguish between a game of skill and a game of chance in the context of wagering. He also emphasised that rules should be tested on the basis of the country's Constitution, statutory provisions and SC judgments.

"The new rules notified by the Centre is very clear. There is no ambiguity. Our courts have held that wagering is illegal, and any business predicated on wagering is res extra commercium that is a thing outside commerce. Such businesses cannot be carried on in India," he said.

He said putting money on uncertain events amounts to wagering and the new rules bar online real money games that declare winners based on prediction or speculation of the unknown outcome.