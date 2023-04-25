National

SC notice to Delhi police on plea by 7 wrestlers

Wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Police and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, saying the matter is “serious” and requires its consideration. As more political leaders rallied behind the country’s top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here, the petition contended that despite filing complaints Delhi Police has failed to register the FIR.

