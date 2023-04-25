PM to address Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam finale

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam on Wednesday via video conferencing, his office said. The genesis of the programme lies in the vision of the Prime Minister of promoting the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” through initiatives which bring out and help rediscover the age-old links between people in different parts of the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement here on Tuesday.