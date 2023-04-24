Oppn needs to strategise together, says Nitish

KOLKATA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday as they sought to cobble up a coalition of opposition parties, with the two regional satraps stressing on the need to “prepare together” for the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The meeting, also attended by Bihar’s deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was described as “positive”. “Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise,” said Kumar after the meeting.