Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee
Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee
National

Oppn needs to strategise together, says Nitish

The meeting, also attended by Bihar’s deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was described as “positive”.
Dt Next Bureau

KOLKATA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday as they sought to cobble up a coalition of opposition parties, with the two regional satraps stressing on the need to “prepare together” for the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The meeting, also attended by Bihar’s deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was described as “positive”. “Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise,” said Kumar after the meeting.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Mamata Banerjee
Nitish Kumar
Opposition Parties
coalition
Lok Sabha polls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in