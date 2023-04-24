Kerala suffered due to conflict between two ideologies: Modi

KOCHI: Attacking the Congress and the Left parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Kerala is suffering a lot due to the clash between the two ideologies saying that one ideology puts its interest above Kerala while the other keeps a family above anything.

Addressing Yuvam Conclave in Thevara, Prime Minister said, "Kerala is being harmed a lot due to the conflict between two ideologies. One ideology believes that their interest is above Kerala. Other ideology keeps a family above anything else. These two promote violence and corruption. The youth of Kerala of youth needs to work hard to defeat these two ideologies."

"On one hand, we are working hard to increase the exports of India. On the other hand, in Kerala, some are working hard to smuggle gold. The youth of Kerala are very well aware that the people in power are playing with their future," he added.

To unlock the true potential of India, PM Modi said it is important that we lead in every new sector. Kerala has unique culture and beauty, and Kerala can become the face of tourism in India and the world.

He said the BJP government is organizing Rozgar Melas to give permanent jobs in the government sector.

Attacking the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the PM said, "In every BJP-ruled state, the campaign for giving jobs is going on. However, the present Kerala govt is not focused on providing jobs to the youth. The youth of Kerala can never forget this attitude of the Kerala government."

Prime Minister said the ease of living of the people connected with the fisheries sector is his government's priority.

He said the Centre is working towards the modernisation of the fisheries sector.

Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, around Rs 800 crore aid has been approved for Kerala.

He said the central government made a separate ministry for Fisheries, and fishermen are made the beneficiaries of the Kisan credit card.

He said if infrastructure improves in Kerala, new employment opportunities will be created in the State and new industries will come and tourism will increase.

Referring to Operation Kaveri, Prime Minister lauded Union Minister Muraleedharan and said, "Due to the civil war in Sudan, many of our people are stuck there. Therefore, we have started Operation Kaveri to bring them safely. It is being overseen by the son of Kerala and the Minister of our governmnet, Muraleedharan."

Highlighting India as a treasure trove of youth power, Prime Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the youth of the country share the same wavelength and vision.

"Today, the BJP and the youth of the country share the same wavelength and vision. We bring reforms and the youth bring results. It is a strong partnership between the government and the youth. BJP has made this era, the era of youth-led development," he said.

He said a mission becomes vibrant when there is the energy of vibrant youth behind it and when it comes to Kerala, it is so grand and beautiful that after coming here the energy increases even more.

"The previous governments did scams in every sector. On the other hand, the BJP government is creating opportunities in every sector. Through the Aatmanirbhar campaign, the youth have been afforded opportunities," PM Modi said.

Today, the PM said when the country is taking steps with the resolve of 'New India' and shouldering big global responsibilities, "the youth of the country and Kerala have come forward to give their leadership to this development journey of India."

Calling the 21st century India's century, he said India has a treasure of youth power.

"Earlier, people used to think that nothing will change in India. However, today our country can change the entire world. Today's Aatmanirbhar India talks about Digital India. Once upon a time, India was one of the 'Fragile Five' countries. However, today India is known as the fastest-growing economy. It is because of the youth, and therefore, I strongly believe in the youth of my country," PM Modi said.