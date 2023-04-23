National

Seasoned BJP leader Rajeev Bindal appointed party’s Himachal president

Bindal, who hails from Solan, has been a minister and assembly speaker and is seen as a solid and dynamic organisational leader.
NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday appointed its seasoned leader from Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Bindal as president of the state unit, replacing Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap.

The BJP has suffered defeat in the assembly polls in the state recently as the Congress came back to power.

He has headed the BJP state unit earlier as well. An MLA for several terms, Bindal lost the poll this time with the party failing to open its account in Solan district.

In other appointments, the party has made Siddharthan and Pawan Rana its general secretary (organisation) in Himachal and Delhi state units respectively.

Both leaders will be swapping their places. 

