4 dead, 22 injured in truck-bus collision in Pune

PUNE: Four people died while 22 others sustained injuries in a road accident on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city on Sunday, police said.

The collision took place between a truck and a private bus on the Highway early Sunday morning.

"Four dead, 22 others injured in a collision between a truck and a private bus on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Narhe area of Pune city around 3 am today," a police official informed.