Ready to pay the price for speaking truth: RaGa after vacating MP bungalow

CHENNAI: Following his disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has vacated the MP bungalow.

He thanked the people for making him live in this bungalow for 19 years. On vacating, he met the press and said there is a price to pay for speaking the truth and I am ready to pay it.

He also said he would stay at 10, Janpath (Sonia Gandhi's residence) for sometime but he will continue to raise issues.