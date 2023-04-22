National
India’s ballistic missile interceptor test a success
The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on Friday.
NEW DELHI: India has successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha.
“The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability,” the Ministry of Defence said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Navy and industry involved in the trial.
