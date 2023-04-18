Pilot skips Congress dialogue with MLAs

JAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Monday began a series of individual meetings between MLAs and senior leaders to gear up the party for the upcoming assembly polls.

Former DyCM Sachin Pilot, who has been involved in a leadership tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, skipped his interaction.

AICC incharge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra held meetings with MLAs from districts that come under Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions.