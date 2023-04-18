Haryana to frame new law to settle family land feud long pending in courts

CHANDIGARH: Haryana will introduce a new legislation to ensure quick solution of family land disputes that remain pending in courts for years due to absence of any proper redressal mechanism, an official statement said on Tuesday. Speaking at an event here on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared the state government's vision of boosting the industrial and economical sectors. ''In a bid to resolve family land disputes, the state is all set to introduce a new legislation that objectifies to ensure quick redressal of all such disputes that remain pending in courts for years due to absence of any proper redressal mechanism,'' the statement quoted the chief minister as saying. He said on the lines of how Gurugram has been developed industrially and economically, the emphasis is now being laid on developing other districts of the state. “Today Gurugram has become a global city and an IT hub,'' he said, adding that top companies around the world have their offices in Gurugram. ''Similarly, Faridabad district is also moving swiftly in the same direction. Due to its connectivity with the Jewar airport, industrial activities are increasing here. Not only this, as the Hisar airport will resume its operations soon, the progress graph of the district is certainly going to get a major boost,'' he said.

Khattar said Panchkula district also has its locational advantage.

''It also has the advantage of Chandigarh airport being nearby,'' he said.

The chief minister said strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism is the utmost priority of the state government and for this maximum utilisation of IT is being ensured.

“Today, people are getting the benefits of ration cards, pension, Ayushman and CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana while sitting at home as all such public welfare schemes have been integrated with the state government's Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) scheme. This is the reason now we have termed PPP as Permanent Protection of Poor People,” he said.

He added that 'Jan Samvad' programme talks about evaluating the ground reality regarding the reach of benefits of government schemes at the grassroot level. ''During the (CM's) Samvad interactions, citizens have agreed that the radical changes brought by us for maximum governance and minimum government are yielding positive results,” he said.

Khattar said like promoting Ease of Doing Business, now the state government has started laying emphasis on implementing the concept of 'Ease of Living'.

“Like Bhutan, we also aim to bring the state to the top position in the Happiness Index while moving in the direction of Ease of Living and this would be possible only when life of the citizens would be easy. The state government is committed to resolving the problems of the common man,” he said.

He said every plan formulated by his government has the core of the ''5S mantra''- Shiksha (education), Swasthya (health), Suraksha (Security), Swavalamban (Self-reliance) and Swabhimaan (Self-respect) ''and now the sixth 'S', that is good governance has also been added to it''.

Speaking on the law and order situation, Khattar said, ''The law and order situation in Haryana is better as compared to the neighbouring states. ''Today the crackdown on gangsters is constantly carried out and the strictest action is being endured against all the wrongdoers. Properties of about 350 gangsters who are involved in the drug trade have been attached and action has been taken. With the introduction of laws like Haryana Control of Organised Crime, stringent action will be endured against gangsters, drug smugglers,'' he added.