Our Hindutva is about sacrificing life for the country: Uddhav

He further mentioned that Hindutva is about nationalism.

"They recently sprinkled cow urine at the place in Sambhajinagar where we conducted our public meeting. They should have drunk some cow urine, they would have become wiser, our Hindutva is about nationalism," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray further stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to Ayodhya for a darshan while farmers in the state were suffering due to hailstorms and unseasonal rains.

"There was hailstorm and unseasonal rains in the state due to which farmers are in despair but the CM of the state went for darshan (to Ayodhya)," he said.

Earlier, BJP Mumbai President and MLA Ashish Shelar had questioned that what was the role of Uddhav Thackeray in the Ram Janambhoomi movement.

"Bal Thackeray had made a significant contribution to the Ram Janambhoomi movement but what was the contribution of Uddhav Thackeray to this movement?" Shelar asked.

"I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray what was his contribution to the Babri Masjid demolition. The Bharatiya Janata Party believes that the demolition of the Babri structure was a spontaneous reaction of Karsevak Hindus. This was the demand for 500 years and all the saints of Hindu society were associated with it," he told ANI.