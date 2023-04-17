Jawan behind killing of four at Bathinda unit held

CHANDIGARH: An Army jawan has been arrested for allegedly killing four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station with a stolen assault rifle, an official said on Monday.

Gunner Desai Mohan had earlier claimed that he saw two men with a rifle and an axe near the site of the firing at the military base in Punjab, Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said.

Later, he confessed to killing Sagar Banne, Yogesh Kumar J, Santosh M Nagaral and Kamalesh R with a stolen INSAS weapon on April 12, he said.

An official said Mohan alleged that he was physically abused by these soldiers. Khurana, however, said the motive cannot be disclosed before the media but Mohan had some personal enmity with these soldiers.

The Army reported the death of another soldier at the same base a day after the shooting but said it was not linked to the killings.