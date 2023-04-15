Karnataka polls: Congress announces 43 more candidates

Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who left the BJP recently has been fielded from the Athani Assembly constituency. Savadi's exit ahead of the polls is seen to be a major blow to the ruling BJP He joined the Congress party, after being denied a ticket by BJP.

On April 12, had resigned as a Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after missing out on a ticket to seek a fresh mandate from his Assembly constituency, Athani.

Meanwhile, Congress has given the ticket to Nivedit Alva from Kumta. Nivedit Alva is the son of Margaret Alva, who was the Opposition's vice-presidential candidate.

Further, Arvind Dalwai has been fielded from Arabhavi while HC Yogesh has been given the ticket from Shimoga constituency. Asif Sait and Prabhavathi Mastmardi will contest from Belgaum Uttar and Belgaum Dakshin seats respectively.

Congress fielded RK Ramesh from Bangalore South and Banavasi Rangaswamy from Hassan Assembly constituency. The ticket from Kolar seat has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. Former minister Umashree, a close aide of Siddaramaiah could not make the list from Terdal.

Party had given the ticket to Siddappa Ramappa Konnur from the seat. This could be seen as big setback for Umashree as she lead the Naa Nayaki campaign.

Nayana Jyothi Jhawar, daughter of former MLA and senior congress leader Motamma got the ticket from Mudigere. In Devar Hippargi, Congress fielded Sharanappa T Sunagar. The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.