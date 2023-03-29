Karnataka Assembly polls: Voting on May 10, counting on May 13

CHENNAI: Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on 10th May; counting of votes on 13th May, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday.

Karnataka has 5,21,73,579 registered electors in 224 Assembly constituencies in the State. 58,282 polling stations to be set up across the State.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the notification for the elections to the 224-member assembly will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20.

Kumar said the nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be April 24.