Focus on fitness, mental health of students: UGC to HEIs
CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued new guidelines for promoting physical fitness, sports, health, welfare, psychological and emotional well-being of students at Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).
The objective of the initiative is to ensure equitable access to quality mental health services to all the students enrolled in HEIs with special emphasis on promoting physical fitness. It also aims to create safeguards against academic pressure, peer pressure, behavioral issues, stress, career concerns, depression and other issues on the mental health of students to teach positive thinking and emotions in the student community and to promote a positive and supportive network for them.
The Commission, in its guidelines, said all HEIs could make or amend their ordinances, regulatory provisions, and other rules accordingly to ensure that the directions given in the guidelines are implemented in the best interest of students.
The guidelines said that the various spaces for cultural activities should also be created for community services to make vibrant campus life.
Similarly, the UGC urged that all the HEI should have a Students Services Centre (SSC) responsible for dealing with and managing the problems related to stress and emotional adjustment.
The SSC must have necessary resources like competent physical and mental health counsellors, physical and mental health experts, and physical and physio-psychological assessment tools to inform the students, assess them, guide them, and provide necessary counselling interventions to make them feel enabled, energized and independent functionaries capable of pursuing their career goals.
The UGC pointed out that besides educating students, HEIs must focus on physical activity for all students to help them stay physically fit and mentally healthy. “The foremost requirement of an individual is good health, and only then, with his knowledge, he is an asset to society. Otherwise, the students will become a liability to society with poor health,” the guideline read.
