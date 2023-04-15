Focus on fitness, mental health of students: UGC to HEIs

The SSC must have necessary resources like competent physical and mental health counsellors, physical and mental health experts, and physical and physio-psychological assessment tools to inform the students, assess them, guide them, and provide necessary counselling interventions to make them feel enabled, energized and independent functionaries capable of pursuing their career goals.

The UGC pointed out that besides educating students, HEIs must focus on physical activity for all students to help them stay physically fit and mentally healthy. “The foremost requirement of an individual is good health, and only then, with his knowledge, he is an asset to society. Otherwise, the students will become a liability to society with poor health,” the guideline read.