Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann extends greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In his greetings, Punjab CM said, “The creation of the Khalsa without caste and colour discrimination was done by Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the holy land of Anandpur Sahib.”

“Many congratulations to all the Sikh Sangats bowing down at Guru’s feet on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi,” he tweeted.