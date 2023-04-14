NHAI enables FASTag based payments at forest entry points

NEW DELHI: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has enabled FASTag based payments at forest entry points to facilitate seamless and efficient process for vehicles entering the forest areas.

Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company incorporated by NHAI to carry out electronic tolling, has inked an MoU with the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve spread across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Officials said the initiative aims to provide a FASTag based payment system at forest entry points and will extend the benefit of collection of Ecosystem Management Coordination fee via FASTag at various entrance points of the Tiger reserve.

The FASTag system employs 'Radio Frequency Identification' technology to enable automatic toll payments at toll plazas and affixation of FASTag on all 4-wheelers and above vehicles have been mandated across the country.

"By enabling FASTag-based payments at forest entry points, visitors can avoid long queues and delays, allowing them to savour the natural beauty and wildlife of these areas without any hassles," a statement noted.

This partnership between IHMCL and the Forest Department is a significant step towards promoting sustainable tourism and preserving natural resources by curbing vehicular emissions at the forest entry points.