Murmu, Modi, other leaders pay floral tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniv

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Parliament House lawn on the occasion of 'Ambedkar Jayanti' in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution on the occasion by offering a garland.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Hundreds of salutes to Pujya Babasaheb, who dedicated his life for the empowerment of the deprived and exploited sections of the society, on his birth anniversary. Jai Bheem!"

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of the Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."