Karnataka polls: HDK denies Hassan seat to sis-in-law

BENGALURU: Ending the suspense but probably worsening the squabble within the first family of the JD(S), the party fielded HP Swaroop from its home turf Hassan seat, overlooking Bhavani Revanna, the daughter-in-law of party patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who had been firm on contesting from there.

The seat was part of the second list of 50 candidates that the party announced on Friday for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. Bhavani Revanna, a former Hassan zilla panchayat member, is the wife of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s elder brother HD Revanna.

The Hassan seat had become a major bone of contention after Bhavani threw her hat in the ring, and refused to relent despite Kumaraswamy repeatedly making it clear that she would not be fielded, and instead a “loyal party worker” would be made to contest.