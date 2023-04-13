Modi speaks with UK PM, raises security issue

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and called for strong action against anti-India elements.

In a telephone conversation, PM Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of the security of the Indian Mission and its personnel, according to a PIB release.

The leaders also reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They agreed on the need for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, the release said.

PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.