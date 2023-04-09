Midnight Easter prayers held in churches across country

Easter is celebrated to commemorate the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ. Various people assembled at Mount St. Thomas, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kochi on the night of Easter.

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Cardinal George Alencherry lead the midnight mass. While addressing the mass, Alencherry said, "The Messiah rose for mankind.

The resurrection of the Messiah is the triumph of mankind." "The ministry of the Lord is the ministry that gives life and that is what we must continue". Praying for peace and harmony, Alencherry said, "Along with the Messiah comes the gift of God. Christians should think about glory. We should be able to cultivate a culture of purpose and life." "May there be peace in the church, in the family, and in the world," he added.

Easter prayers were also held at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. The cathedral was decorated with lights giving an appearance as if the entire holy structure is glowing with a hue of orange and red. Devotees also burned candles and offered prayers.