Karnataka: PM Modi to visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve today

BANDIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and interact with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation efforts.

He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve where he will interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. He will also interact with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

"PM Narendra Modi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves," tweeted Prime Minister's Office (PMO).