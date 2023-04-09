Godhra case: SC to hear Guj govt, convicts today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday bail pleas of several convicts serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala is scheduled to hear along with the bail applications a batch of pleas of the convicts challenging their convictions. On March 24, the top court had said it will dispose of the bail applications of the convicts on the next date of hearing of the matter.