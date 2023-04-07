One way special train between Mangalore-Kurla

CHENNAI: Southern Railway operates a one way special train between Mangaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in order to avoid passenger rush. Train no: 06007 one way superfast special train will be operated between Mangaluru Jn - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, said in a press note.

The special train will leave on April 8 2023 at 06:10 pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 01:15 pm, the next day, added the press note. The said train will travel through Udupi, Karwar, Ratnagiri, Thane and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and the advance reservation is already open.

The train comprises one AC two tier coach, one AC three tier coach, 6 sleeper class coaches, 9 general second class coaches and 2 luggage cum brake van coaches