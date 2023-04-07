'Anil Antony falls into BJP's trap, nothing will happen to Congress'

Talking about AK Antony's image in the party, Satheesan said, "This is the condemnation shown by Anil Antony to his father AK Antony as a son. AK Antony has made clear that he will be against Sangh Parivar and remain a Congress person till his death."

"Just because his son joined BJP, AK Antony's political image will not be affected," added the opposition leader in a statement. Earlier in the day, AK Antony said that Anil has taken a wrong move by joining the BJP adding that the decision has pained him.

"I am pained by my son Anil's decision to join the BJP. I strongly feel it is a very wrong decision. India's base is unity and religious harmony.

After 2014, the Modi government came to power, they are systematically diluting diversity and secularism," AK Antony, who is considered a close aide of the Gandhi family, told mediapersons here.

The former union minister alleged that BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are destroying India's constitutional ethos.

He said he will be a Congress worker till his last breath. "BJP believes only in uniformity. Till my last breath, I will oppose all the wrong policies of RSS and BJP. They are destroying the country's constitutional values. I will die as a Congress worker. I am 82. I do not know how long I will live, " added the Congress veteran.

Anil Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and Anil Baluni were also present at the occasion.

Anil Antony thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his induction into BJP.