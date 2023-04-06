Last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 today: Check details

CHENNAI: The application process for NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) UG 2023 which began on March 6 ends today (April 6).

As per the NEET 2023 schedule, the exams will be conducted live on May 7 in 13 languages including Tamil, English, and Hindi.

The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 and the duration of the exam will be 200 minutes. The NEET UG exam will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5.20 pm.

As the deadline for applications is today, interested candidates can apply immediately through the website http://neet.nta.nic.in.

More information about this can be found on the website https://nta.ac.in/.

In case of any doubt, the candidate can contact 011- 40759000 or e-mail neet@nta.ac.in for clarification.

NEET UG 2023 application form fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,700 while general-EWS and OBC category applicants will have to pay Rs 1,600. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), PH candidates will have to deposit Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to NRI category will have to pay Rs 9,500.

Admissions for MBBS, BDS courses, and all-India seats in Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathic courses, and Veterinary courses are in government and private medical colleges across the country are conducted after one cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test.