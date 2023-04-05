National

Prez confers Padma honours to late Vani Jayaram, Keeravani

Keeravani recently won Oscars for the song "Naatu Naatu" from Rajamouli's RRR.
Padma Bhushan award to Vani Jayaram; Padma Shri award to MM Keeravani
Padma Bhushan award to Vani Jayaram; Padma Shri award to MM KeeravaniTwitter - @rashtrapatibhvn
Online Desk

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu honoured several exemplaries from their respective industries by conferring the Padma awards in the national capital on Wednesday.

Notably, late singer Vani Jayaram and Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravani were felicitated with the civilian awards. Vani Jayaram was conferred with a Padma Bhushan while Keeravani received a Padma Shri.

The posthumous Padma Bhushan award for singer Vani Jayaram was received by her sister Uma Mani.

