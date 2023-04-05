Prez confers Padma honours to late Vani Jayaram, Keeravani

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu honoured several exemplaries from their respective industries by conferring the Padma awards in the national capital on Wednesday.

Notably, late singer Vani Jayaram and Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravani were felicitated with the civilian awards. Vani Jayaram was conferred with a Padma Bhushan while Keeravani received a Padma Shri.

The posthumous Padma Bhushan award for singer Vani Jayaram was received by her sister Uma Mani.