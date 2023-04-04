‘Kerala police are best team in country for maintaining law and order’

KANNUR: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated various police station buildings and infrastructure facilities in Kannur, and said that Kerala Police is the best team in the country for maintaining law and order.

"The influx of highly educated and technically savvy people into the police force has made a big difference. Kerala Police is the best team in the country for maintaining law and order. But there were those who were doing the opposite of such exemplary work," Kerala CM said.



The government has adopted the approach of expelling such people, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the main reason for the absence of communal conflicts in the state was that the Kerala Police did not provide special protection to criminals on the basis of caste or religion. Kerala takes an uncompromising stance towards communalism. There has been a big change in the army.

Even critics have to admit the investigative prowess. People now look at the force as a source of refuge. The stations in the state are women-friendly and people-friendly, said the Chief Minister.



The Chief Minister inaugurated the infrastructure and buildings at various stations in the state.

On Monday, Kerala CM laid the foundation stone of visitors lounges constructed at Payyavoor, Karikotari, Malur, Kudiyanmala, Peringam, Kelakam, Srikandapuram, Irgur and Aralam stations in Kannur district, women-friendly spaces at Srikandapuram, Peringom and Irgur stations constructed at Kannur City, Central Police Canteen at a cost of 16.03 lakhs new gate and ancillary facilities, Palakkad Putur police station building, the new building at Kottayam Vaikam station, Main gate and ancillary facilities at Kottayam Karukachal station, visitor's room at Kasaragod District Office, Renovated Chamber of the district police chief and visiting Officers' Quarters at District Police Headquarters, Kasaragod Bekal Sub Division Control Room.



The ceremony was presided by Advocate Sunny Joseph MLA presided in which State Police Chief Anilkanth, Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya, Kozhikode North Region IGP Dheeraj Kumar Gupta, Kannur Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya, District Rural Police Chief M Hemalatha, Peravoor Block Panchayat President K Sudhakaran, Kelakam gram panchayat president CT Anish, ward member Sunitha Raju, Kerala Police Officers Association district secretary KP Aneesh, Kerala Police Association district secretary K Priyesh were also present.