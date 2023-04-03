Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Solan; no casualties reported

SOLAN (Himachal Pradesh): A landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Solan late on Sunday evening, leading to the damage of a petrol pump, said District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Solan.

"An incident of a landslide reported at Village Jepla sub-Tehsil Krishangarh District Solan. In the incident a Petrol Pump has completely damaged due to the landslide," DEOC said in a statement.

According to the DEOC, there has been no loss of life reported in the incident, and the restoration work is under process. Further details are awaited.