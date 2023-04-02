Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun road

DEHRADUN: A woman and her daughter were killed and 38 injured on Sunday when an Uttarakhand Roadways bus in which they were travelling from Mussoorie to Dehradun fell into a deep gorge, police said.

The accident occurred on a turning near the ITBP camp when the driver lost control of the vehicle, plunging the bus into a 70-metre-deep gorge, Mussoorie police station SHO D S Kohli said.