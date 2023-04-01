'38 people arrested, 2 cases registered in Howrah violence'

HOWRAH: A total of 38 people have been arrested in connection with West Bengal's Howrah violence during a Ram Navami procession, Police said on Saturday.

He further said that two cases also have been registered following the incident.

"I want to tell the public that there is no need to be scared, the situation is under control and is normal now. 38 people arrested, 2 cases registered," Howrah Commissioner of police Praveen Tripathi said.

He further said that section 144 has been imposed in few areas while "area domination exercise are being conducted by the Police to build confidence in people."

Amid the political furore, the Mamata Banerjee government on Friday handed over the probe of Howrah violence to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

The situation turned violent in the Shibpur area of Howrah with fresh violence, on Friday a day after the arson on Ram Navami.

Several vehicles were set on fire earlier on Thursday after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations.

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.

Shah also called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations.

Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking an NIA probe into the matter and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas.

The Acting Justice of Calcutta High Court granted leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear at the top of the list on Monday, April 3.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "Police (Home) Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is useless. Her resignation is the only solution. I sent a mail to the Union Home Minister and Governor yesterday. Today I approached the High Court. Governor is going to visit the spot. The Court should step forward. All this should stop. Section 144 (CrPC) has been imposed here."

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession.