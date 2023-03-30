Not fugitive, but rebel: Fugitive Amritpal Singh releases new video

NEW DELHI: Amid the manhunt to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader on Thursday released another video where he said he would not surrender.

In the purported video live streamed on YouTube, the person believed to be Amritpal Singh can be seen saying, "I am not a fugitive, but a rebel. I have not run away. Even today I am with my community and supporters. I am not going to run away from the country I will come in front of the world soon. I do not fear the government. Do whatever you want to do."

He said he can never think of getting his hair cut in his dreams. "It is a testing time for Jathedar," he said in the video, urging his family to not leave home.

He further appealed to the Sikh Sangat to convene a big gathering on Baisakhi for Sarbat Khalsa by making announcements in all the villages.