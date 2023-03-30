FSSAI rolls back "Dahi" directive after backlash

CHENNAI: Following opprobrium from regional language speakers and State governments, the Food Safety and Security Authority of India (FSSAI) has rolled back its directive of adding "Dahi" for curd on packets.

In its release the FSSAI said the Food Business Operators (FBOs) can use "curd" and in brackets can add the regional equivalent such as "Dahi", "Thayir" or "Mosaru".