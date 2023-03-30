FSSAI rolls back "Dahi" directive after backlash

CHENNAI: Following opprobrium from regional language speakers and State governments, the Food Safety and Security Authority of India (FSSAI) has rolled back its directive of adding "Dahi" for curd on packets.
In its release the FSSAI said the Food Business Operators (FBOs) can use "curd" and in brackets can add the regional equivalent such as "Dahi", "Thayir" or "Mosaru".
The FSSAI had notified provisions for omission of the term "curd" from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products vide notification on January 11, 2023.
The food safety authority has said the roll back was effected following representations on the omission.
The directive recommended adding of "Dahi" to the curd sachets and leaders such as TN Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned it as an act of "Hindi imposition."
Tamil Nadu government cooperative, Aavin has informed that it would continue using "Thayir" and said "Dahi" will not be used.
