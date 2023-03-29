Cong prepared to face elections: Siddaramaiah on K'taka polls

Kumar said the nomination papers would be scrutinised on April 21 and that the last date for withdrawal of nominations would be April 24. Poll results will be declared on May 13.

Siddaramaiah, while noting that the Model Code of Conduct had come into force, accused the ruling BJP of spending up to Rs 50 crore in the by-elections earlier.

''BJP has made the election system corrupt. They have started Operation Lotus, they spend lots of money. The Election Commission should conduct the election in a free and fair manner. We hope they will do it,'' the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly said.