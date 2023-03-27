'Will Congress keep wearing black clothes after committing black deeds?'

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday lashed out at the Congress' "drama" over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha and questioned whether leaders of the Opposition party will "continue to wearing black clothes after their black deeds".

Thakur also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi claiming that that he was not ready to accept the verdict by Surat court which convicted him in a 2019 defamation case on his 'Modi surname' remark.

Dressed in black clothes, members of Opposition parties earlier today marched from Parliament complex towards Vijay Chowk in protest against the Centre's inaction over the Adani issue. "Rahul Gandhi and Congress have been insulting the OBC community. Has the Congress party stopped believing in the courts?

Rahul Gandhi's arrogance is such that he did not apologise to the OBC community, or in the court. He is not ready to accept the court's judgment. The order was of the court. His membership ended soon after the court delivered its verdict. Why are they creating this drama now?" Thakur said.

"They are not letting the Parliament session run for one man who goes abroad and insults India. And when he returns, the Parliament cannot run if he does not speak. Will the Congress party keep on insulting the OBC community like this? Will Congress keep wearing black clothes after doing black deeds? Will the party now resort to black magic to save itself?" the union minister.

Asked about assertions by Rahul Gandhi that he would never express any regret for criticising the BJP-led government, Thakur stated that the Congress leader can never be Veer Savarkar even in his "best dreams" as it as it required strong determination and love for the country.

Gandhi had recently in a press conference stated "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers an apology".

"Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar. Savarkar never went abroad to roam for six months. He was dedicated to the country's freedom.

Rahul Gandhi can never be Veer Savarkar but he should have respected former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Nehru. He insulted them also along with Savarkar. A post stamp was issued (on Savarkar) during your government in 1970. Indira Gandhi had written a letter and talked about Savarkar's contribution," he said.

Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and said that the opposition leaders are wearing black attire to show that democracy is being trampled in the country.

Kharge alleged that the Centre used the probe agencies to bend those who did not bow before the government.

"I thank the opposition leaders for raising their voices against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own govt everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used ED, CBI to use bend those who didn't bow," Kharge said.

Explaining the advantages of the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee, the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition said that there will be transparency after the report is out. He further questioned the government stating that there will be more number of representations from the BJP and its allies in the JPC.

"They ask for authenticity for everything in the Parliament. The government has not been able to answer the questions raised by us. MPs of 18 parties are here today. Not a single party is missing. We are asking for a JPC on the matter.

The truth will come out. Records will be checked. Whatever will come out, will be known to all.

There will be transparency. Why are you scared of constituting a JPC? You have a majority. You (BJP) will have more members in the JPC or will have your allies," he said. "You are scared which means that there is something fishy. So we are all together today to show unity," Kharge stressed.

Opposition MPs held a meeting today at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Kharge in the Parliament building to formulate the strategy for the day.

The opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

Trinamool Congress MPs also participated in the meeting which came as a huge development following Rahul Gandhi's suspension as MP from Lok Sabha. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been a critic of the BJP, supported Rahul Gandhi.

"In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," the TMC Supremo had earlier said.

Kharge welcomed TMC's move to participate in the meeting stating that anyone who comes forward to "protect democracy" is welcome.

"I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," the Congress chief said.