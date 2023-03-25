Passing out of 1st batch of Agniveers on March 28

NEW DELHI: The Passing Out Parade of the first batch of Agniveers is slated to take place at INS Chilka on March 28, the Navy said on Saturday.

Traditionally, Passing Out Parades have been conducted in the morning hours, however, this historic POP is scheduled to be conducted post-sunset, a first of its kind in the Indian armed forces, officials said.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff will be the Chief Guest, and the Reviewing Officer of the POP, they said.

The POP marks the successful completion of training of close to 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women Agniveers, undergoing training at Chilka in Odisha.