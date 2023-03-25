Rahul's 1st press meet since his disqualification as MP

Rahul was disqualified as a lawmaker on Friday after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case.

On Thursday, Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court and was sentenced to two years imprisonment in the defamation case, filed on the complaint of BJP leader Purnesh Modi for Gandhi's alleged remark, "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

According to sources, it is one of the highest profile disqualifications of a sitting lawmaker in the country, and he will not be able to contest elections for the next 8 years.

Gandhi will be barred from contesting elections for a total of 8 years, including 2 years of the sentence and 6 years thereafter.