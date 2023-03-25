National

Rahul's 1st press meet since his disqualification as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha yesterday following his conviction and jail sentence in a defamation addresses the media. Catch up the coverage here with Dt Next !!
Rahul Gandhi addressing the media on Saturday
Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Prime Minister is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification: Gandhi

I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this, he adds.

This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentence, Rahul Gandhi says

I had asked only one question on Adani... I will continue to ask questions and fight for democracy in India: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi day after his disqualification as MP

My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani: Rahul Gandhi

I have said many times before that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul was disqualified as a lawmaker on Friday after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case.

On Thursday, Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court and was sentenced to two years imprisonment in the defamation case, filed on the complaint of BJP leader Purnesh Modi for Gandhi's alleged remark, "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

According to sources, it is one of the highest profile disqualifications of a sitting lawmaker in the country, and he will not be able to contest elections for the next 8 years.

Gandhi will be barred from contesting elections for a total of 8 years, including 2 years of the sentence and 6 years thereafter.

