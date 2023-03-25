Increase testing: Centre instructs states on Covid surge

CHENNAI: On the increase of Covid cases all over the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan instructed all State governments to increase testing.

Covid cases has increased in many states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Also, the death rate and the number of patients admitted to the hospital have increased.

The public was advised to wear face masks and to maintain social distance. Also, the patients with Covid suffers from suffocation and it is better for them to be isolated.