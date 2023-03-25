National

Increase testing: Centre instructs states on Covid surge

Covid cases has increased in many states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Representative image
Representative imageFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: On the increase of Covid cases all over the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan instructed all State governments to increase testing.

Covid cases has increased in many states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Also, the death rate and the number of patients admitted to the hospital have increased.

The public was advised to wear face masks and to maintain social distance. Also, the patients with Covid suffers from suffocation and it is better for them to be isolated.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

covid cases
Covid Surge
Social Distance
Suffocation
Rajesh Bhushan
COVID death rate
Covid cases increase

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in