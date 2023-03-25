Countdown for LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 rocket launch

CHENNAI: The countdown for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO's) LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites of the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) began today at 8.30 am.

“The countdown started at 8.30 am and is progressing smoothly and all the health parameters of the vehicle is normal,” ISRO sources here said.

The launch of LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission is scheduled for Sunday at 9 am from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

This is the second mission for Network Access Associates Limited, the United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with M/s. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth Orbits.

The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022.

In this mission, LVM3 would place 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totaling about 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.

This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission.