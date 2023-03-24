'Rahul's disqualification due to court order, not political call'

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a result of a court order and not a political call, BJP leaders said Friday, stating that everyone is equal before the law.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P S Baghel termed the disqualification “lawful” and asserted that everyone is equal before the law.

He noted that a BJP MLA was recently disqualified in Uttar Pradesh following his conviction in a criminal case.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the decision was a legal one and alleged the Congress was questioning the judiciary.