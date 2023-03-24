Rahul Gandhi barred from contesting polls for 8 years?

CHENNAI: Lok Sabha disqualified opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker on Friday, a day after he was found guilty of defamation by a lower court. It is one of the highest profile disqualifications of a sitting lawmaker in the country. Now, he will not be able to contest elections for the next 8 years.

He will be barred from contesting elections for a total of 8 years, including 2 years of the sentence and 6 years thereafter.

Hitting out at the government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, the Congress on Friday said it was ''a black day for Indian democracy'' and asserted that the battle will be fought both ''legally and politically''.

“We will keep fighting for protecting democracy and even if we have to go to jail, we will do so. Our people are ready to fight,” Kharge said.

The Congress president said there will be a meeting of senior party leaders at 5 pm and a strategy going forward will be decided upon.