Will appeal in higher court against Rahul’s conviction: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that they will appeal in higher courts against the conviction of Rahil Gandhi.

In a tweet (in Hindi) he said, "Coward, dictator BJP government is rattled by Rahul Gandhi and the opposition because we are exposing their bad deeds by demanding JPC. Modi government has gone politically bankrupt. It sends ED, police and lodges cases against speeches.

"We will appeal in higher courts."