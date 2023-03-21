Fraud: 1,000 Aadhaar operators suspended

NEW DELHI: The Unique Identification Authority of India suspended 1.2 per cent of Aadhaar operators last year for attempting fraudulent activities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The UIDAI is estimated to have 99,000-1 lakh operators who enrol individuals as well as provide other Aadhaar services like name correction, address change, etc.

In a security update of the Aadhaar system, the UIDAI said that it has restricted the number of enrolments per day per machine.