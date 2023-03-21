CBI asks Interpol body to restore Red Notice against fugitive Choksi

Attacking the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while the ED and the CBI pursue Opposition leaders with “great vigour”, they allow a lifesaver to the wanted diamantaire. “ED-CBI for opposition leaders but release from Interpol for ‘our Mehul bhai’ of Modi ji. When Parliament can be stalled for ‘best friend’, then how can help for the ‘old friend’ be denied…,” Kharge said in a social media post.