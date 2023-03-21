Budget: Speakers of both houses call all-party meeting amid disruptions

NEW DELHI: Disruptions in the functioning of Parliament continued on Tuesday, as both houses were adjourned till 2 pm amid repeated disruptions.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, after the Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Adani issue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of leaders of all parties in his chamber at 1 pm.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned amid disruptions, and an all-party meeting was called by the speaker.

"I invite the floor leaders of all parties to my chamber at 11.30 am today. The House is adjourned to meet at 2 pm today," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

The parliament has not been able to conduct any substantial business amid repeated logjams, with the BJP seeking an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom and several opposition parties seeking Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

The Budget session commenced on March 13 and will conclude on April 6.