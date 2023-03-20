PM Modi, Japanese counterpart Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida today visited the Bal Bodhi Tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

The two leaders spoke as they walked in the park after praying and showering flowers at the Bal Bodhi Tree.

PM Fumio Kishida, who arrived in New Delhi early this morning for a two-day visit, held a meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House. Kishida invited PM Modi for the G7 leaders meeting scheduled to be held in Hiroshima in May this year.

After the meeting, PM Modi in a joint statement said, "Today Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited me to the G7 Leaders' Summit which will be held in Hiroshima in May. I thank him for this.