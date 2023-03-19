Nadda tweets video with reasons why Modi is most loved world leader

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday tweeted a video that gives hundreds of reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most loved and admired leader in the world.

Posting the video on his Twitter handle, he said, "It is not without reason that our Prime Minister Narender Modi is the most loved and admired leader. In fact, there are not one but hundreds of reasons. This innovative video gives us a peek."

The one-and-a-half-minute-long animated video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, building a wall in the shape of 'number 1' with several bricks, sporting the government's schemes and missions such as Garib Kalyan, Swacchh Bharat, PM Awas Yojna, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jan Dhan, etc.

In the last seconds of the video, PM Modi was seen standing atop the number 1-shaped wall, while also displaying PM Modi as the most popular leader globally, with a popularity of 80 per cent at number 1.

Besides PM Modi, Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico, was seen in the second position with 68 per cent popularity.

Similarly, Alain Berset President of Switzerland, and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese stood at third and fourth number with 62 per cent and 58 per cent popularity respectively.